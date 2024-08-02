Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Joseph Vernon Johnson Sells 5,574 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $141,468.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

