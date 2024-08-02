Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BY opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

