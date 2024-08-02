C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $105.30 and last traded at $103.73, with a volume of 693012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,710,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 14.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

