C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,747 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $9,710,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.21 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

