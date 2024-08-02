Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cable One by 452.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $403.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.59. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $741.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

