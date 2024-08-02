Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 36327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 584,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cactus by 3,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 498,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 375,829 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 3,604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 317,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

