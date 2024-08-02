Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 129.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

