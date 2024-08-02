CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $223,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,508,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 418,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

