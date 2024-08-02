Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $56.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Shares of CZR opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

