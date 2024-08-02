Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as high as C$4.50. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 14,583 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$372.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.90 million. Research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760,000.00. In other news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,760,000.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,404,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,881. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

