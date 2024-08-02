Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.