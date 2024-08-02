Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
