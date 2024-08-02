Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

