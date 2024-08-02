Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

