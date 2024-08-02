Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 18,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

