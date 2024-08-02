Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

