Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

