Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $71.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,143,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

