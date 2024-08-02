Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.