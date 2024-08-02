Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $176.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $272.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.60.

PEN stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

