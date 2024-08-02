CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,650 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of PJT Partners worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

