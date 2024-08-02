CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 4,157 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bancorp.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.