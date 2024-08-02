CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 551 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $24.61 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.