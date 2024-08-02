CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PROG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PROG by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PROG by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

PROG Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PRG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.