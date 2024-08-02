CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after buying an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

THS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

