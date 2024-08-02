CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST opened at $33.13 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

