CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 10,838 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Harmonic worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.