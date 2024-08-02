CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 2,518 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Par Pacific Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PARR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

