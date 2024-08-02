CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 5,372 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 272.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI opened at $315.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.20. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

