CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Stock Down 1.3 %

WKC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

