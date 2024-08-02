CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 87,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

