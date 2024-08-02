CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of HNI worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,080 shares of company stock worth $2,224,126 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

