CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,780,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,208 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIV opened at $9.00 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

