CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BRP by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BRP by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BRP by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.06. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

