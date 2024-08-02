CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,130,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 379,223 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,010,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 99,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.