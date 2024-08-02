CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.14% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

