CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.74 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Progyny by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

