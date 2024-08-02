CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.98 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

JJSF stock opened at $168.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 66.22%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.