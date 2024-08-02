CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.25 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bancorp by 256.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 164,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

