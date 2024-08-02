CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AZZ by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.48 and a 12-month high of $88.67.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

