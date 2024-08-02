CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

