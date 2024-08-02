CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 116 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO opened at $403.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.98 and its 200 day moving average is $416.59. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.68 and a 12-month high of $741.25.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

