CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 15,641 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

