CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 17,645 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,728 shares of company stock valued at $349,225. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

