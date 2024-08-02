CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 2,899 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

