CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 4,410 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of SiTime worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiTime by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $12,662,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 73.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 12,108.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,645 shares of company stock worth $6,972,794 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $126.70 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

