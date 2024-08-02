CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 835 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

