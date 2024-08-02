CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Worthington Enterprises worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $5,092,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

