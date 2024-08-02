CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.54.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

