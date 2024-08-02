CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,045 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at $119,834.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

