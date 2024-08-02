CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 285 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 107,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 62.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

